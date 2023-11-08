The Legend of Zelda live-action film in development

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week said it will develop a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda.

The film will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions Inc., and directed by Wes Ball. It will be co-financed and distributed by Nintendo and Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., with more than 50 percent financed by Nintendo.

Sony Pictures will distribute the film in global territories.

The latest entry in the franchise, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has sold 19.5 million units at global retail.

Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda franchise. The title is the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in the territory.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released in 2023, grossed 1.36 billion worldwide.