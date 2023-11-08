Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Nintendo Switch No. 2 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Konami Corp.’s Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 23 and Oct. 29, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 sold 19,330 units to rank at No. 2 in software sales for the period.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 includes Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Metal Gear (NES), and Snake’s Revenge (NES).

It sells at $19.99.