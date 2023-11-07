Xbox Game Pass to drop Wild Hearts this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Wild Hearts to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Developed by Koei Tecmo Games Co., Ltd., Wild Hearts is an action RPG title in which users can hunt beasts and use Karakuri structures in battle.

In addition, users can customize each character with different skills, weapons, and outfits, and team up with other players online to take on challenging dungeons and bosses.

The final game includes three-player online co-op functionality.

It will be released Nov. 9.