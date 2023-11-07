PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Nov. 2023 games deploy

Sony Corp. this week released PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Nov. 2023 include Mafia II: The Definitive Edition (PS4), Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), and Aliens Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4).

Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a remastered version of the 2010 crime drama that follows the rise of Vito Scaletta, a war veteran who joins the mob in post-war Empire Bay. The game features an open-world environment, a rich story, and all the DLC content.

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits seven survivors against one powerful raider, who can be a classic Dragon Ball villain like Frieza or Cell. The survivors must cooperate or compete to escape, while the raider can evolve and hunt them down.

Aliens Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person shooter that puts you in the role of a colonial marine who has to battle hordes of xenomorphs on a remote planet. The game offers six classes, various weapons and perks, and multiple game modes and enemy types.

Titles will be available between Nov. 7 to Dec. 4.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.