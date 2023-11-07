iMac M3 drops to retail

Apple Inc. this week released the iMac with the new M3 chip to retail stores.

The updated iMac includes the M3 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

The M3 includes an 8-core CPU and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. In addition, The M3 chip provides up to 30 percent faster productivity performance and up to 50 percent faster gaming performance than the previous generation of iMac.

It is sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 8-core CPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,499.