PS Plus PS5, PS4 PSN Nov. 2023 games to deploy

Sony Corp. this week will release PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 titles for PlayStation Plus members to be released to the PlayStation Network division.

PS Plus titles for Nov. 2023 include Mafia: The Definitive Edition (PS4), Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), and Aliens Fireteam Elite (PS5, PS4).

Titles will be available between Nov. 7 to Dec. 5.

The PlayStation Plus membership offers discounted games, cloud saves, automatic game updates, early access to beta programs, and the Instant Game Collection.