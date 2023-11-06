New MacBook Pro M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max to deploy

Apple Inc. this week will release new MacBook Pro products that include the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips.

MacBook Pro models include the Liquid Retina XDR display, built-in 1080p camera, six-speaker sound system and up to 22 hours of battery life.

M3 includes an 8-core CPU and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. M3 Pro includes a 12-core CPU and support for up to 36GB of unified memory. And the M3 Max includes a 16-core CPU with 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores with support for up to 128GB of unified memory.

The final chips sport an enhanced Neural Engine at up to 60 percent faster than M1 chips. In addition, all three M3 chips have an advanced media engine for hardware acceleration in H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs.

The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are built with the 3-nanometer process and include a next-generation GPU with Dynamic Caching.

Dynamic Caching is said to significantly increase performance for pro apps and games.

Performance cores are up to 30 percent faster and efficiency cores are up to 50 percent faster than the M1 chips.

MacBook Pro units with the M3 Pro or M3 Max can be purchased in an exclusive Space Black color.

The MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3 starts at $1,599, the 14-inch with M3 Pro or M3 Max starts at $1,999, and the 16-inch with M3 Pro or M3 Max starts at $2,499.

It will be sold Nov. 7.