iMac M3 to drop this week

Apple Inc. this week will release the iMac with the new M3 chip to retail stores.

The updated iMac includes the M3 CPU, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and six-speaker sound system.

The M3 includes an 8-core CPU and support for up to 24GB of unified memory.

It is sold in seven colors – green, yellow, orange, pink, blue, purple and silver. Accessories include a keyboard with Touch ID and the Magic Trackpad.

The iMac with 8-core CPU starts at $1,299 and the iMac with 10-core GPU starts at $1,499.

It will be sold Nov. 7.