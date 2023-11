Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Best Rated Games Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition, Batman: Arkham Collection, Metro Exodus, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition, Onimusha: Warlords, Scarlet Nexus Deluxe Edition, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Shining Resonance Refrain, and Yakuza Kiwami.

The sale ends Nov. 7.