Best Buy offers $100 off new MacBook Pro M3

Best Buy Co., Inc. this week began offering $100 off Apple Inc.’s new MacBook Pro M3 models to Plus or Total members.

In the offer, Plus or Total members can purchase the MacBook Pro 14-inch M3, MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 Pro or the MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Pro at $100 off.

My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total memberships sell at $49.99 and $179.99 per year, respectively.

MacBook Pro models include the Liquid Retina XDR display, built-in 1080p camera, six-speaker sound system and up to 22 hours of battery life.

M3 includes an 8-core CPU and support for up to 24GB of unified memory. M3 Pro includes a 12-core CPU and support for up to 36GB of unified memory. And the M3 Max includes a 16-core CPU with 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores with support for up to 128GB of unified memory.

The final chips will sport an enhanced Neural Engine at up to 60 percent faster than M1 chips. In addition, all three M3 chips have an advanced media engine for hardware acceleration in H.264, HEVC, ProRes and ProRes RAW codecs.

The M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max are built with the 3-nanometer process and include a next-generation GPU with Dynamic Caching.