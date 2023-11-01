Sonic Superstars No. 9 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Sega Corp.’s Sonic Superstars for Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked in the top 10 software sales in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, Sonic Superstars sold 4,128 units to rank at No. 9 in the period.

Sonic Superstars is a 2D action platform title that includes 3D graphics, new powers, new abilities, and an all-new setting.

The final game includes Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy for four-player local co-op functionality, a first in a Sonic title.

It is sold at $59.99.