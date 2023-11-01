Resident Evil 4 sells 5.4M copies

Capcom Co., Ltd. this month said Resident Evil 4 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC has sold 5.45 million copies at global retail.

Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the 2005 title which introduced an over-the-shoulder third-person view, mob attacks, and new enemies.

The title includes modernized graphics and updated controls.

In the Separate Ways DLC, Ada Wong travels to Europe to infiltrate Los Iluminados under orders from Albert Wesker. Ada is armed with a Grappling Gun to attack, swing, ascend, and plunge below.