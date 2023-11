Famitsu this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22, Assassin’s Creed Mirage sold 1,403 units to rank as the No. 27 software for the week.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a stealth action title that includes Basim, a street thief who seeks answers and justice.

The final game includes contracts, four unique districts, and a large assortment of tools.