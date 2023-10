Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include F1 23, Dead Space, Madden NFL 24, Immortals of Avenum, Rainbow Six Extraction, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition.

The sale ends Nov. 1.