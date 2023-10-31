PS5 cloud streaming deploys

October 31, 2023

Sony Corp. this week launched PlayStation 5 cloud streaming for PlayStation Plus Premium members.

The function allows users to stream supported PS5 digital titles in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials in addition to supported titles that PS Plus Premium members own.

Game Catalog titles include Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and Ghost of Tsushima. Game Trials titles include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Calisto Protocol.

Future titles include Resident Evil 4, Dead Island 2, Genshin Impact, Fall Guys, and Fortnite.

