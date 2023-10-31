Lenovo Legion Go deploys

Lenovo this week released the Lenovo Legion Go, a Windows 11-based portable gaming PC.

The Legion Go includes the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme or Z1 chipset, 8.8-inch 2560 x 1600 QHD+ 144Hz display, 16GB LPDDR5X (7500Mhz RAM), microSD card slot, and up to 1TB SSD storage.

In addition, the Legion Go sports detachable controllers, one with an integrated trackpad and mouse wheel.

The final hardware includes Super Rapid Charge functionality to recharge to 70 percent battery in 30 minutes, and a kickstand for easy tabletop gaming.

It sells at $699.99.