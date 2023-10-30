Resident Evil Village infects iPhone 15 Pro, iPad

Capcom Co., Ltd. this week released Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad (M1 and later).

In addition, it released the Winters’ Expansion DLC to the App Store.

Resident Evil Village sells at $15.99 and The Winters’ Expansion DLC sells at $9.99 until Nov. 20, 2023. Customers who purchase the base game and the expansion during the promotional sale will receive the Street Wolf Outfit bonus for the DLC. After Nov. 20, the title will be sold at $39.99 and the expansion will be sold at $19.99.

Resident Evil Village can be downloaded at the App Store at no cost to preview the title before a full in-app purchase. The title includes touch controls and cross-progression between iPhone and iPad.

Following the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife Mia encounter Chris Redfield, who’s actions require Ethan to enter a mysterious snow-covered village.

Like RE7, Resident Evil Village utilizes a first-person perspective.

Combat includes firearms, weapon customization, blocking, crafting, and a new kick action.

Resident Evil Village has sold 5.7 million units at global retail.