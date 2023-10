Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Franchise Hits Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent.

Discounted titles include Battlefield 2042, Red Dead Redemption II, MLB The Show 23, Far Cry 6, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Ace Combat: Skies Unknown, Capcom Fighting Collection, Monster Hunter: World, One Piece Odyssey, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy.

The sale ends Oct. 31.