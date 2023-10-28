Nintendo Switch No. 1; Super Mario Bros. Wonder No. 1 in Japan

Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as the No. 1 hardware in Japan in the latest retail data from the region.

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Switch sales totaled 62,250 units to rank as the No. 1 hardware between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Model sold 51,931 units, the Nintendo Switch sold 5,050 units and the Nintendo Switch Lite sold 5,269 units in the period.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 638,634 units to rank at No. 1 in software for the week.

In Q1, Nintendo reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 50 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled $1.26 billion, up 52 percent year-over-year.

For Q1, Nintendo sold 3.91 million Nintendo Switch units, up 13.9 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 129.53 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.08 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Mobile and IP-related revenue totaled $223 million, up 190 percent from the year prior due to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.