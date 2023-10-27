Xbox Oct. Update deploys

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
October 27, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released the Xbox Oct. Update.
The update includes keyboard mapping for Xbox controllers, the function to import Xbox game captures to Microsoft Clipchamp, and option to share diagnostic data across any Xbox hardware.
