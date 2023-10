Apple Inc. this week released watchOS 10.1 which includes the double tap feature for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

With the double tap function, users can tap the index finger and thumb twice to perform quick actions including answering and ending phone calls, pausing and ending a timer, snoozing an alarm, and playing and pausing audio.

Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 sells at $799.