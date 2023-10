Sony Corp. this week is holding the Essential Picks Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Like a Dragon: Ishin! Gotham Knights, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24, Resident Evil Village, Dead Island 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Demon’s Souls, One Piece Odyssey, Monster Hunter: World, Wreckfest, and Tales of Arise.

The sale ends Nov. 17.