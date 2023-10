Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Screaming Deals Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 50 percent.

Discounted titles include Dead by Daylight, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, DOOM Eternal, Alan Wake Remastered, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Alien: Isolation, Resident Evil 4, Dying Light: Definitive Edition, and Batman: The Enemy Within.

The sale ends Oct. 31.