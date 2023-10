Sony Corp. this week is holding the Halloween Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Resident Evil 4 Deluxe Edition, Diablo IV, Dead by Daylight, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 2, The Callisto Protocol, and Dead Space.

The sale ends Nov. 1.