Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 8 in Sept. sales

Circana, Inc. this week said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Sept., Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software title at U.S. retail based on dollar sales.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.

It sells at $59.99.