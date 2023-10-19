Starfield No. 1 in Sept. retail

Circana, Inc. this week said Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as the top-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of Sept., Starfield ranked as the No. 1 software title based on dollar sales.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that includes space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.