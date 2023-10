Sony Corp. this week is holding the Games Under $15 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The Games Under $15 Sale discounts select digital titles to under $15.

Discounted titles include Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Back 4 Blood, Alan Wake Remastered, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Hades, Code Vein, The Ascent, Sonic Forces, Rainbow Six Extraction, and Star Wars: Squadrons.

The sale ends Oct. 25.