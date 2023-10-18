Lies of P sells 1M units

October 18, 2023

Neowiz this week said Lies of P has sold 1 million units to date.

Lies of P is a third-person action RPG that includes challenging battles in the story of Pinocchio.

The final game includes weapon combinations and ability activations.

