Starfield No. 6 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this week said Starfield for the Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title in the latest data from the company.

In Oct., Starfield ranked as the No. 6 Most Played Xbox title in Oct.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that includes space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.

It sells at $69.99.