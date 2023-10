Sony Corp. this week will release Spider-Man 2 to the PlayStation 5.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that will include Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game will include the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.

It will be sold Oct. 20 at $69.99.