Sony Corp. this week is holding the Fall Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Hogwarts Legacy, Remnant II – Deluxe Edition, Destiny 2: Lightfall, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, PGA Tour 2K23, Dead Space, Back 4 Blood, Wild Hearts, Like a Dragon: Ishin!, and F1 23.

The sale ends Oct. 25.