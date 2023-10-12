PS Plus Game Catalog Oct. 2023 previewed

NEWSPS4PS5

Written by:

October 12, 2023

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Oct. 2023.

New titles for PS Plus Extra and Premium members include Gotham Knights (PS5, PS4), Disco Elysium – The Final Cut (PS5, PS4), The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (PS5, PS4), Alien: Isolation (PS4), Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4), Outlast 2 (PS4), Elite Dangerous (PS4), FAR: Changing Tides (PS4), Gungrave G.O.R.E. (PS5), Eldest Souls (PS5, PS4), and Röki (PS4).

Classic titles for PS Plus Premium members include Tekken 6 (PS5, PS4), Soulcalibur: Broken Destiny (PS5, PS4), Ape Escape Academy (PS5, PS4), and IQ Final (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released Oct. 17.

Previous Story:
Assassin’s Creed Mirage No. 2 in UK sales
Next Story:
Forza Motorsport No. 35 Most Played Xbox title

Comments are closed.