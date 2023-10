GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Detective Pikachu Returns for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

The data firm said Detective Pikachu Returns ranked as the No. 3 software for the week.

Detective Pikachu Returns is an adventure title in which a tough-talking Pikachu must work with partner Tim to crack cases in Ryme City.

It sells at $49.99.