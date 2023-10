Sony Corp. this week said Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top download title at the PlayStation Network division.

For the month of Sept., Baldur’s Gate 3 ranked as the No. 2 PS5 PSN download title in the U.S. and Canada.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a turn-based RPG that includes 12 classes fro the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook.

The final game includes online and local co-op for up to four users.

It sells at $69.99.