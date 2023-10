Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Games Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle, Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition, and Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The sale ends Oct. 11.