Assassin’s Creed Mirage No. 2 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Ubisoft Inc.’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

The data firm said Assassin’s Creed Mirage ranked as the No. 2 software for the week.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a stealth action title that includes Basim, a street thief who seeks answers and justice.

The final game includes contracts, four unique districts, and a large assortment of tools.