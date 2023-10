Microsoft Corp. this week released Forza Motorsport to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport includes overhauled physics, dynamic time of day, and real-time ray tracing on track.

Racing tracks includes Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Laguna Seca Raceway, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, and the all-new Circuit Hakone.

The final game features environments capture in photogrammetry and 3D material scans.