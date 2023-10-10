Sony previews new PS5 SKUs

Sony Corp. this week announced the new PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition SKUs, which feature a smaller design and optional disc drive.

The new PS5 chassis has a reduced volume of 30 percent, reduced weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to prior models. The case includes four cover panels in matte and glossy finishes.

In addition, the new model will include a built-in horizontal stand.

The PS5 1TB will be sold at $499.99 and the PS5 Digital Edition 1TB will be sold at $449.99 in Nov.

The PS5 Digital Edition will include an option to add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive at $79.99.

Finally, the new Vertical Stand will be sold at $29.99.