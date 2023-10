Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Extended Play Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, Gran Turismo 7 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle.

The sale ends Oct. 11.