Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Game Pass Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select Xbox Game Pass titles by 50 percent or more.

Discounted titles include Gotham Knights, Riders Republic, Need for Speed Heat, Back 4 Blood, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition, and What Remains of Edith Finch.

The sale ends Oct. 9.