Starfield No. 8 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as a Weekly Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division this week due to steady demand.
Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, Starfield ranked as the No. 8 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.
Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.
Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.
The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.