Starfield No. 8 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Microsoft Corp.’s Starfield ranked as a Weekly Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division this week due to steady demand.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, Starfield ranked as the No. 8 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG that include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry includes long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game includes more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.