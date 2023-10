Pre-order sales for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation Portal, a remote player to play PlayStation 5 titles via Wi-Fi, sold out this week due to strong demand.

This week, the PlayStation Portal held a sold out status at Amazon.com‘s Video Games division.

The PlayStation Portal includes an 8-inch LCD screen that can render 1080 resolution at 60FPS. In addition, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

PSVR2 and PlayStation Plus cloud streaming titles are not supported.

The hardware will be sold Nov. 15 at $199.99.