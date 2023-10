Valve Inc. this week said Lies of P for the PC ranked as a Weekly Top Seller at the Steam division due to strong demand.

Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, Lies of P ranked as the No. 17 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

Lies of P is a third-person action RPG that includes challenging battles in the story of Pinocchio.

The final game includes weapon combinations and ability activations.