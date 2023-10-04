Apple deploys iOS 17.0.3 to address iPhone 15 Pro heat concerns

Apple Inc. this week released iOS 17.0.3 to address iPhone 15 Pro heat concerns.

The update is said to provide important bug fixes, security updates, an addresses an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.

New iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max users reportedly experienced heating issues that caused the titanium band, aluminum frame, and glass to hold excessive heat. PUNCH JUMP experienced a heated iPhone 15 Pro when gaming and downloading a required game update.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max include the A17 Pro chip, a new 3nm chip that includes a 6-core GPU with ray tracing and mesh shading.