PS5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle to drop in Oct.

Sony Corp. this month will release the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 Bundle to U.S. retail.

The bundle will include the standard PlayStation 5 console, DualSense Controller, and a Spider-Man 2 digital voucher code.

Spider-Man 2 is an action adventure sequel that will include Peter Parker and Miles Morales in a battle against the villainous Venom.

The final game will include the option to swap between both Spider-Men, new and iconic villains, and two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens.

It will be sold Oct. 20.