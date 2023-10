Famitsu this month said Payday 3 ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, Payday 3 sold 4,132 units to rank as the No. 11 best-selling software title for the week.

Payday 3 is an FPS that includes trademark heist shooting action, new skill unlocks, co-op functionality for up to four users.