Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon PS5 No. 21 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for the PlayStation 5 ranked as a top seller in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Sept. 18 and Sept. 24, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon selling 1,930 units to rank at No. 21 for the week.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.