Street Fighter 6 No. 17 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s released Street Fighter 6 ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending Sept. 23, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 17 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 12 the week prior.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.