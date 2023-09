Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week will conclude the Warner Bros. Games Couch Co-Op Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 85 percent off.

Discounted titles include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, LEGO Jurassic World, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and the Scribblenauts Mega Pack.

The sale ends Oct. 1.