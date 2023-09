Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Call of Duty 20th Anniversary Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles.

The sale ends Sept. 28.